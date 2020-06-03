1 killed, another driver injured after crash in Mercer County

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person has died following a crash Tuesday in Mercer County.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to the police report, 25-year-old Nicholas Cheptiony, of Slippery Rock, was driving northbound and stopped for another vehicle making a left hand turn into a business. The report says Cheptiony attempted to pass the vehicle but was struck by another vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction.

Cheptiony died at the scene, while the other driver — identified as 24-year-old Devon Desavigny, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with a suspected serious injury.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.