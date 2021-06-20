1 killed after car crashes into pole in Warren

Fatal crash on Youngstown Road SE, Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed in a fatal car accident that shut down part of a Warren road early Sunday morning.

The single-car crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Youngstown Road SE.

State troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car crashed into a pole.

One person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Youngstown Road is closed between East Avenue and Laird Avenue.

Warren police are handling the investigation.

