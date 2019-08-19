1 killed, 1 injured in Western Reserve Road crash

This happened on Western Reserve Road near the turnpike. This is between Hitchcock and New Buffalo roads

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called to a fatal accident on Monday morning.

Officers say one person was killed and another person was injured.

This happened on Western Reserve Road near the turnpike. This is between Hitchcock and New Buffalo roads.

The accident involved three vehicles. The person killed and the person injured were both in the same car.

The person killed was taken to Boardman St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

The Canfield branch for Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Beaver Township police assisted.

The people involved in the accident were not identified.

The accident is under investigation.

