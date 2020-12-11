1 injured in Green Twp. crash

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Route 14

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt in a crash in Green Township Thursday when an SUV and car collided.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 14.

Police say the driver of the SUV was heading east and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Beaver Creek Road when they were hit from behind by a car.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was tied up in both directions of Route 14 as crews worked to clear the accident.

Goshen police are investigating the crash.

