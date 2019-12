It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Boston and South avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt in a crash on Youngstown’s south side Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Boston and South avenues.

Police say one of the drivers ran a red light.

The crash damaged both cars.

An ambulance took one person to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is currently unknown.