BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt after the vehicle they were in rolled over on Interstate 680 in Boardman.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-680 southbound, just south of the Midlothian Boulevard exit.

One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Two of the three lanes on the highway were shut as crews cleared the crash. All lanes of the highway were reopened by 5:50 p.m.

