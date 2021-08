VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a call about a man with a gunshot wound in Vienna.

It happened before 11 a.m. Saturday at a residence at 1815 Youngstown Kingsville Road.

When first responders arrived, reports say the man had been shot in the leg.

Police are looking for a black Kia Forte whose driver might be involved. Reports say the car was last seen driving north on State Route 193.

First News is on the scene and will update you with more information as soon as possible.