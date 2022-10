YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning.

The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.

Police says one person was shot with minor injuries.