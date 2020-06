It happened on the eastbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. not far from the Mahoning Avenue exit

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 82 Friday evening.

It happened on the eastbound lanes around 6:30 p.m., not far from the Mahoning Avenue exit.

Police said a Subaru rammed into a Honda , forcing it off the road. The Subaru continued farther down R82 before catching on fire.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Trumbull Memorial with minor injuries.

No one in the Subaru was hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver.