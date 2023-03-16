EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs and cash in a search of an East Liverpool home on Thursday.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin and the special response team assisted the Columbiana County Drug Task Force with a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of First Avenue, where two men were found in the home.

A search of the home resulted in a seizure of roughly 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a large amount of prepackaged marijuana and $1,638 in cash. Assorted drug paraphernalia and other drug items used in drug trafficking and distribution were also seized.

One of the men was taken into custody for an outstanding child support warrant.

Charges are pending lab results. The drug task force and East Liverpool police are helping with the investigation.