SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital after crashing on Route 422 in Southington Township.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, just west of Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

Police say the driver went off the left side of the road into the median, hit a guardrail and overturned.

Only the driver was in the vehicle. We don’t know yet the extent of the driver’s injuries.