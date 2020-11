It happened Sunday afternoon near the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Sunday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street SW.

Trumbull County dispatchers say one person was shot. That person’s name is not being released.

We’re working to find out how badly they were hurt.

More stories from WKBN.com: