1 hurt in fiery crash with farm equipment in Lordstown

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into farm equipment on a road Lordstown

An SUV and a farm combine collided in Lordstown.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into farm equipment on a road Lordstown.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday along Ellsworth-Bailey Road.

Police say the driver collided with a farm combine.

When crews arrived, the driver was out of the SUV and the vehicle was in flames.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

The driver of the combine was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Additional details are expected to be released by police later Tuesday.

