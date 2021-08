WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called for a single-car accident early Monday morning on Interstate 80 Westbound near Salt Springs Road.

The call came in around 7:15 a.m. A heavily damaged car is in the median and police are on the scene.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report as more information becomes available.