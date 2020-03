It happened about 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was wounded during a shooting in Youngstown.

It happened about 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Boston Avenue.

Officers are checking a nearby vacant field for evidence and interviewing witnesses. They also entered a nearby vacant house but found nothing.

The victim is being treated in an ambulance presently.

