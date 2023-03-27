WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person has died in a shooting.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the person died at Trumbull Regional Medical Center over the weekend. No further information about the victim or shooting was provided.

The victim will be taken to Cleveland for an autopsy.

A shooting victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center from a Warren shooting over the weekend, but investigators have not said whether the victim who died was from Warren.

According to dispatch reports, the victim was taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday. The dispatch log was heavily redacted.

Dispatch reports also indicate there was a shooting reported at the Hampshire House apartments just prior to that, and bullet holes were found in some of the windows.

Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold said she would like high-tech cameras to be installed at the apartments and says she is working with the management company to help deter future crimes.

Warren police have not provided any information yet.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.