WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release, Richard F. Martin, 64, of Newton Falls was travelling west on North River Road just before 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Martin drove off the side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled over. OSHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Warren Township Fire Department, Warren Township EMS and the Trumbull County Coroner’s office all assisted on the scene.

OSHP believes alcohol was a factor in this crash and it remains under investigation.

There were no road closures and the scene has since been cleared.