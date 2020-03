A man from Mount Carmel died in a crash Monday on Interstate 80 in Mercer County

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Mount Carmel died in a crash Monday on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

The accident happened about 4:37 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80, just east of Route 318.

According to a police report, Martin Puchalski, 49, was traveling west when he lost control, went off the road and hit a culvert and then a ditch.

Puchalski was taken to UPMC Horizon in Farrell where he was pronounced dead.