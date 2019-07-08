Troopers say driver lost control in deadly rollover crash in Beaver Twp.

Troopers think alcohol may have played a role in the crash that killed one of the passengers

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed Monday after a driver lost control on Route 164 in Beaver Township and crashed.

The accident happened about 2:45 a.m. just south of Western Reserve Road.

Police say 30-year-old John Wardle, of Poland, was driving south on Route 164 when he tried to pass another vehicle, lost control and flipped over.

“It was a double yellow line so, technically, the vehicle should not have been passing in the first place,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Bucey.

There were four passengers in the car.

One of the passengers, 28-year-old Mohammad Musleh, of Youngstown, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

“This is just a very unfortunate incident where the gentleman didn’t have a seat belt on,” Bucey said.

He said there was another passenger in the car who wasn’t wearing their seat belt either.

“That device alone can save your life.”

Wardle and the other passengers were not seriously hurt.

Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Last year, Wardle was sentenced after being convicted of OVI and driving with a suspended license.

“When people are charged with things, all it takes is for somebody to give you their keys. So it doesn’t really matter unless you have a police officer with them 24 hours a day,” Bucey said.

He said run-ins with the law don’t keep people from driving again.

“There’s some things that the courts and law enforcement try but, ultimately, it comes down to that individual making a terrible decision to drive.”

Charges in this crash are pending while troopers continue to investigate.

State Route 164 was closed for over two hours Monday morning as crews cleared the accident.