AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The crash happened Tuesday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 223, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That portion of I-80 will be closed, and drivers should avoid the area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been called to the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.