MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and SUV Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on East Liverpool Road near Y and O Road.

Cameron Marshall, 19, of Hanoverton, was driving around a curve on his motorcycle in the northbound lane when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a SUV.

A passenger from the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

West Point Fire and EMS assisted on scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.