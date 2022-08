PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.

It happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m.

Mercer County Dispatch said one person died on scene.

According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

The road will stay closed while police clear the scene.

Domenic Wesser contributed to this report.