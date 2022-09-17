BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Lealand Avenue, where they found the victim.

According to Sgt. Glenn Patton, a suspect is in custody for questioning but hasn’t been officially charged yet.

Police are not identifying the suspect or victim at this time but say more information should be released later on Saturday. They also haven’t commented on a motive for the shooting.

Detectives are at the scene, searching the home. There is crime scene tape outside the home and an evidence marker on the ground.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

First News is on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.