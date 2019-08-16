1 arrested in Youngstown drug raid

One person was arrested Wednesday after police raided a house on the west side of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested Wednesday after police raided a house on the west side of Youngstown.

According to a police report, several officers went to a house on S. Portland Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to execute a search warrant and found drugs, cash and a gun.

Police reporting finding more than 300 pills (Xanax and Etizolam), a shotgun, loose crack cocaine in a Mason jar, $177 in cash, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Fletcher, 31, was arrested on charges of drug possession.