YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman was arrested after police say she was found driving a vehicle involved in a crime.

On April 1, Boardman Police were called to assist in Youngstown on reports that a woman was driving by a home on E. Auburndale Avenue.

The family who lives at the home told officers that a woman known to them broke out their front window the night before and that the woman had been harassing them and threatening to shoot them. They also said the woman was driving passed the home all day and that they heard a gunshot one of the times she drove by, according to reports.

Police say they did find the shattered window, but didn’t see any evidence of gunshots.

According to reports, the woman was driving a black Ford sedan with red stripes on it. As police were talking to the victims, they noticed a car matching that description drive past the street.

Police were able to pull the car over on E. Boston Avenue and say it was a different woman driving the vehicle than who the victims initially reported.

Elizabeth Patterson, 18, was in the driver’s seat and would not comply with their commands, according to the report. Eventually, they were able to get Patterson to unlock the door, and she was arrested.

Patterson was charged with aggravated menacing and criminal endangering.