YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after leading police on a chase from Weathersfield to Youngstown, according to police.

It happened Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

According to police reports, a Weathersfield officer noticed a gray Toyota at the Marathon Gas Station on Youngstown Warren Rd. sitting at the gas pumps. He says two men were standing outside the car staring at him and then got in the car and drove across the road and parked at the Walgreens parking lot.

The report says the driver then quickly backed out of the parking spot and headed towards Tibbetts Wick Rd. at a high rate of speed. The driver then pulled out in front of an SUV almost causing an accident, police say.

As police tried to pull over the vehicle, it didn’t slow down and pulled out onto oncoming traffic causing other cars to pull over. As the car was headed eastbound on Tibbetts Wick, police say they saw a plastic bag get tossed out the driver side window.

The report states police were chasing the car at around 70 miles per hour when they saw more plastic bags get thrown out the window as the car was headed toward Youngstown.

The vehicle entered State Route 711 and started going around 95 miles per hour, police say. The report says that it was going so fast that the rear spoiler broke off and flung into the air almost striking the police cruiser. That officer decided to end the chase for safety reasons as the suspect exited off of the Stephens/Salt Springs Rd. exit in Youngstown.

Shortly after, the vehicle swerved around a Youngstown Police cruiser and got stuck in a snowbank. That’s when the driver got out and started running, police say.

YPD officers were able to chase and catch 23-year-old Christopher Moore. After checking, police found Moore had no license and several active warrants through Boardman for vandalism.

Police say they found a plastic baggie of marijuana in the cup holder of the car and a baggie with a powder substance and a baggie with a white rock substance as well as a black flip phone under the driver seat. They also found $521 on Moore, reports said.

Moore was charged with driving without a license, failing to yield, fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, and could possibly be charged for the drugs after lab testing.

Moore was then transferred to Boardman Police for his active warrant.