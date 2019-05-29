$1.6 million donation to YSU establishes faculty position in Gerontology

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The operators of more than 30 senior care facilities across the region have donated $1.6 million to Youngstown State University.

John “Jack” and Nuggie DePizzo’s donation will be used to establish an endowed faculty position in Gerontology and to enhance their existing scholarship in the Williamson College of Business Administration.

The Jack and Nuggie DePizzo Chair in Gerontology will be a full professor position in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Gerontology in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at YSU.

It is the university’s 11th endowed faculty chair or professorship.

“Our thanks to the DePizzos for this generous gift and for their continued, unwavering support of the YSU community,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “Endowed faculty positions such as this allow the university to provide expert teaching and learning opportunities for our students and the community.”

The gift is part of the $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign, the largest in YSU’s history. The campaign is nearing the $90 million mark.

“I often say that when I needed a college education, YSU was there,” said DePizzo, founder and vice president of Jadco Enterprises Inc. “Now, I am here for YSU.”

DePizzo graduated from Ursuline High School in Youngstown before entering YSU, where he was a founding member of Sigma Pi social fraternity and a member of Alpha Tau Gamma honorary accounting fraternity. He graduated from YSU in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.