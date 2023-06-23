AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Board of Mahoning County Commissioners agreed to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds to expand broadband services to underserved portions of rural Mahoning County.

The agreement is set to be ratified at 5 p.m. Monday at the BMCC meeting, held in Austintown Township.

The funds will support the ConnectMahoning project, aiming to expand broadband infrastructure to areas most in need.

The project will be managed by Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, which is tasked with issuing a broadband RFP, selecting the provider and overseeing the implementation of the system.

This plan comes after the COVID-19 pandemic brought increased awareness of the importance of broadband for residents and businesses when it comes to online learning, telehealth, remote work and more.

Eastgate research provided the blueprint of areas in need, including parts of Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning counties. Further research identified the following portions of rural Mahoning County as the most underserved: Springfield, Goshen, Milton, Jackson and Smith townships. Those five townships are the initial targeted areas of the project.