(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that nearly $1.4 million is set to be distributed to fire departments across the state.
Fire Department Equipment Grants will be given to 154 departments in 70 counties. Locally, three departments in Columbiana County, four departments in Mahoning County and three departments in Trumbull County will receive grants.
Columbiana County:
- East Palestine Fire Department – $10,000
- Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Department – $10,000
- Leetonia Fire Department – $8,860
Mahoning County, all for the amount of $10,000 each:
- Sebring Fire Department
- Green Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Milton Township Fire Department
- New Middletown Village Fire Department
Trumbull County:
- Girard Fire Department – $8,385
- Brookfield Township Fire Department – $928.47
- McDonald Fire Department – $10,000
The money will be used for protective clothing and other life-saving equipment.