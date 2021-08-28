$1.2 million revitalization project underway in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phelps Street has already drawn a lot of people downtown, but the $1.2 million project is still underway.

Now with the street closed to cars, people are able to visit the restaurant and bars in the area.

This also gives people a place to unwind before a show at the Youngstown Ampitheatre.

One business took advantage of the street’s remodeling for their restaurant with the corridor in mind.

Councilman Julius Oliver thinks more of the business owners in the area should work together for a vision.

“The business owners, particularly the ones along Phelps Street, should get together and form a vision for what they see for Phelps Street and for downtown, along with the other stakeholders and business owners downtown,” Oliver said.

Oliver says he thinks the project has been a success so far, but it could use improvements. He wants to see the gum and trash along the streets and sidewalks taken care of.