"Steely Dan" performing at Youngstown Amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Steely Dan is coming to Youngstown in August.

The show will be on August 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert are on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or at the Covelli Centre Box Office.

The American rock band was founded in 1972 and has sold 40 million albums worldwide.

In 2000, the band won multiple Grammy's including "Album of the Year."

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.