'No way I can say thank you enough': Canfield athletic director's smooth recovery

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Three-and-a-half months since his surgery and the difference is unmistakable. After receiving a liver transplant, Canfield Athletic Director Greg Cooper's color is back and he's gained about 30 pounds.

At one point, he was down to around 190 pounds because of the disease that could have killed him -- but didn't.

"It tends to rob you of your muscle mass. The body consumes itself," Greg said.

After spending six weeks recuperating at the Cleveland Clinic and then at home, he returned to Canfield High School in December.

"By that point, I felt respectably well. Could get up, could take care of day-to-day business," Greg said.

That now includes twice-weekly blood tests to be sure his new liver is functioning and anti-rejection drugs, which he'll take every day for the rest of his life.

It also means the retired Navy captain can hold his newborn granddaughter, Caroline.

Greg and his wife, Dayna, gratefully admit they had a lot of help, including from friends who established a foundation to help pay their expenses.

"Every time something would come in...I didn't think I could be speechless, but was held speechless quite a lot," Dayna said.

"I would have to say thank you to so many people who did so much that there's no way I can say thank you enough," Greg said.

His living donor, Canfield Wrestling Coach Dave Crawford, has also recovered and is back to work.

Dayna said both families are very lucky.

"They get to see what a real hero is. Course, both what Dave did and what Greg did in his former life, that's incredible."