Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Aliens are appearing in downtown Youngstown!

Someone painted small figures that look like aliens in crosswalks downtown.

There's no word on who put them there or why, but they're on Federal Street, Boardman Street and in other intersections.