$1 million bond set for man accused of killing ex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A $1 million bond was set Friday for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Kyle Rice appeared before Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin. He is now facing an aggravated murder charge.

Police say Rice shot Danekua Bankston inside her Oregon Avenue last Friday. She died from her injuries.

Bankston's family said their relationship was abusive.

The two have three kids together.

Rice will be back in court next week.