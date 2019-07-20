Local man sets out on new journey with 3-month book tour

5 Years of Silence is a book that talks about Samir Andrades’ experience with self-love, domestic violence and turning pain into passion.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man is soon setting out on a new journey.

Samir Andrades lives in Youngstown and will be leaving Wednesday to begin his 3-month book tour.

“So during the book I express myself. How I actually found to be happy with myself, instead to point somebody ‘oh this is your fault,’” said Samir Andrades.

5 Years of Silence is a book that talks about Andrades’ experience with self-love, domestic violence and turning pain into passion.

“Not that I been quiet all the time, but it was a silence that it was in pain. Because you don’t want to offense nobody, you don’t want to make other people feel bad,” he said.

Andrades also teaches dance in the area and says he has been able to express himself and the story in his book through music and dance.

His first stop of the book tour will be in Puerto Rico, then Florida and Texas. The book will be launched in August and will be in Spanish. But he says he plans to release an English version that he will bring back to Youngstown.

“They’re gonna take really well, you know, just fixing yourself. Fight for yourself. It’s about you,” Adrades said.

The book can be bought on Amazon once it is released in August.