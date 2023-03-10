(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, admits getting the latest budget proposal from President Joe Biden through Congress will take a lot of work.

Thursday, the president unveiled a $6.8 trillion plan for 2024, which includes new taxes on the rich as well as new programs. Brown said there’s quite a bit in the plan he supports.

“Nobody under $400,000 would pay an extra penny. We include in that that the child tax credit, which 90% of Ohio families benefit from. We pay for it also by reducing the cost of prescription drugs,” Brown said.

Republican leaders however have called the budget package “dead on arrival” when it’s eventually submitted, saying it will only add to the nation’s inflation problems.

“The President is proposing we raise taxes and increase spending as the national debt nears $32 trillion and inflation continues to drain Americans’ savings,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. “The Biden administration has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. No family could afford to live this way.”

Patty Coller contributed to this report.