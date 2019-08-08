Local company offers assistance to aspiring nurses

On September 15, they are bringing a back to school event to the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company based out of Warren is working to help future nurses prosper.

Remar Review works with nurses and nursing students on passing their exams and entering into the workforce.

“We are a nursing education company, and we specialize in helping nurses get their state license to work in the US,” said Regina Callion, MSN, RN, CEO of Remar Review.

The company helps with the TEAS exam, which must be taken in order to get into nursing school. It also helps with the NCLEX, an exam that must be taken to become a licensed nurse after graduating.

Remar Review offers different support programs on passing these exams. The company also travels all over the world to offer assistance to nurses and nursing students.

On September 15, they are bringing a back to school event called “Remar Nurse University Youngstown” to the DeYor Performing Arts Center. It will offer help and support to future nurses in the area.

“What we wanted to do was kind of provide resources and support for anyone who was interested in nursing at any level. That includes anyone who needs help passing TEAS to get into nursing school, anyone that’s done with nursing school and needs assistance passing their NCLEX to get their license. Anyone who has their license but just needs assistance and guidance into the workforce,” said Jessica Gonzales of Remar Review.

The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and doors open at 1:30. There will be educational and employment resources available.

Callion started the company 10 years ago as a way of helping fellow nurses move forward. She says it is important to support those entering into this field of work.

“There are a great group of students that have difficulty passing that licensure exam. They’ve been out of school for several years, they’ve been taking and failing the exam, so we love providing support for those types of students,” Callion said.

To attend the free event, you just need to register on their website.

Remar Review also has several free assistance resources they offer to aspiring nurses all over the world. You can find out more information on how to take advantage of these services on their website or their Facebook page.