HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants were awarded to 28 institutions of higher education (IHE) and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth.
“With more than a third of students knowing someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, hunger affects far too many post-secondary students across the nation,” said Gov. Wolf. “The PA Hunger-Free Campus designation and grant program gives Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities the tools they need to combat hunger on their campuses and provide students with access to healthy food so they can stay focused, learn, and grow.”
The program was created earlier this year, making these 28 institutions the first to be awarded the grants since the beginning of the program.
The 28 institutions are listed here:
Allegheny County:
- Carnegie Mellon University, $59,996
- La Roche University, $20,000
- Pittsburgh Technical College, $19,400
- Robert Morris University, $39,911
- University of Pittsburgh, $60,000
Berks County
- Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, $60,000
- Reading Area Community College, $40,000
Bucks County
- Bucks County Community College, $59,945
Centre County
- Pennsylvania State University, $60,000
Chester County
- West Chester University of Pennsylvania, $54,399
Columbia County
- Commonwealth University, $60,000
Delaware County
- Cabrini University, $20,000
- Neumann University, $20,000
Erie County
- Mercyhurst University, $20,000
Franklin
- Wilson College, $13,124
Lackawanna County
- Johnson College, $20,000
- Lackawanna College, $20,000
Lancaster County
- Millersville University of Pennsylvania, $40,000
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, $20,000
Lawrence County
- Westminster College, $20,000
Lehigh County
- Cedar Crest College, $20,000
- Lehigh Carbon Community College, $40,000
Monroe County
- East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, $40,000
Montgomery County
- Arcadia University, $40,000
Philadelphia County
- La Salle University, $40,000
- University of the Arts, $13,767
Snyder County
- Susquehanna University, $12,458
Washington County
- Pennsylvania Western University, $60,000
Through the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program, colleges with the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation applied for competitive funding in an amount up to:
- $20,000 for institutions with 3,000 or fewer learners;
- $40,000 for institutions with 3,001 to 7,000 learners; and
- $60,000 for institutions with 7,001 learners or more.
“Hunger should never be what holds someone back from taking steps to invest in their future – and the future of Pennsylvania. From high school graduates pursuing career pathways to adults making career changes and adapting to shifts in workforce needs, students deserve proper support in achieving their higher education goals,” said First Lady Wolf. “I’m proud that the Hunger-Free Campus program can offer that support and look forward to seeing the innovative ways that schools address food insecurity on their campuses.”