Loan approved for Ohio’s small businesses and not-for-profit organizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of the state’s application for a request to allow small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to apply for low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million.

Ohio did this through the Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan program.

“The loans may be used by Ohio small businesses and not-for-profits to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid for due to the disaster impact,” Husted said.

Loan applications can be completed online at www.disasterloan.SBA.gov/ela or by calling 1-88-659-2955.