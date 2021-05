RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Ravenna.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at State Route 88 and Cooley Rd.

SR 88 CLOSED Cooley – Limeridge. School bus accident. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 20, 2021

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The crash involved the school bus and two other vehicles.

The two other vehicles caught fire.

SR-88 is closed in the area.

