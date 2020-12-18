‘A double dose of hope’: Cleveland’s first nursing home residents and staff receive coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is crisscrossing the state Friday as nursing home residents and staff become some of the first in the nation to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The governor was at Pleasantview Care Center in the morning to see the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer administered to residents at the facility.

“Today we start,” Gov. DeWine said.

He’s watched the vaccinations in the state via livestreams this week.

Walgreens, CVS, PharmScript, and Absolute Pharmacy are providing the vaccine to nursing homes.

These nursing home residents will be among the first in the nation.

“One of the saddest stories of this pandemic is the number of people who’ve died in nursing homes in Ohio and across the country,” the governor said.

300 residents and staff received the vaccine at Pleasantview Care Center.

The governor’s excitement was apparent as he watched the first shots being given from an iPad.

The governor will also visit a veteran’s home in Sandusky.

More shots were given Friday morning at group residences in Columbus.

Ohio has now started vaccinating in nursing homes! The first vaccine to a nursing home resident has just taken place in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/UKn9WYmit4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 18, 2020

We've been waiting for this day. Vaccinations have now begun at Ohio's nursing homes. These are among the very first shots given this morning in Columbus. ⬇ But we cannot let up. Until the vaccine is widely available to us all, we must continue to be extremely cautious & safe. pic.twitter.com/pTtl195WSK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 18, 2020

“A double dose of hope,” Parma Mayor Timothy DeGeeter said about vaccines starting at nursing homes just ahead of news that the vaccine produced by Moderna is also expected to be approved soon.

“All the nursing homes really have the same priority, so we’re not picking one nursing home over another, it’s a question of how they schedule them,” Gov. DeWine said Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 11,412 cases, 117 deaths, 370 hospitalizations, and 38 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The daily cases are above the seven-day average of 10,164.