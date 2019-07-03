Liberty Twp. Historical Society hosts clothing drive

Items will be collected at the Liberty Twp. Administration Building

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Historical Society is holding a clothing drive.

Each year, the organization chooses a charity to help out and this year they are collecting items for local veterans

Men’s clothing and personal items, along with non-perishable foods, are being collected in the lobby of the Liberty Township Administration Building, 7162 Liberty Centre Dr.

“When people think what can I possibly do to help them, it is little things like this that help them so much,” said Judy McGuire, Liberty Township Historical Society spokesperson.

American Flags are also being collected and will be disposed of properly.

The township building is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.