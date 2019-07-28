Liberty police: Man says a gun was pulled on him at Denny’s

News

Officers did not identify the suspect

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) –

Breakfast gone bad for a pair of Denny’s Diners’ in Liberty this morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a man. He told the officer a gun had been pulled on him by the person he was eating with.

Officers say that suspect fled the scene. A gun was recovered, according to police.

Police say they are looking for the 23-year-old man in connection to this incident — he also has an active warrant for unrelated charges.

Officers did not identify the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story