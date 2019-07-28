Liberty police: Man says a gun was pulled on him at Denny’s

Officers did not identify the suspect

Breakfast gone bad for a pair of Denny’s Diners’ in Liberty this morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a man. He told the officer a gun had been pulled on him by the person he was eating with.

Officers say that suspect fled the scene. A gun was recovered, according to police.

Police say they are looking for the 23-year-old man in connection to this incident — he also has an active warrant for unrelated charges.

Officers did not identify the suspect.