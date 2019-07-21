Lenawee Co. Sheriff’s Office: Recovery divers find Youngstown man dead

That man was identified as 23-year-old Darius Amir Sanders

LENAWEE CO., Mi. (WKBN) – On Friday, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan got a call for a possible drowning in Wampler’s Lake around 6 p.m.

Officers say five people were on a pontoon boat when one of them jumped off to swim.

That man was identified as 23-year-old Darius Amir Sanders from Youngstown.

One of the people on the boat told police they saw Sanders in distress. They went in the water to help but could not reach him — they say he went underwater, according to the report.

The report says, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Cambridge Township police were called to the scene but could not find Sanders.

According to MLive.com, Sanders has been found.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Dive Team, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Lenawee County Air Truck and other departments assisted.