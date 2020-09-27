Lawrence County deputies investigate after body found in Windsor Township

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body found in Windsor Township in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, officials were notified of a body found at the 600 block of Township Road 229 around 8:40 a.m.

Lawrence County Deputies and detectives say they arrived at the scene and found a body described as a light-skinned male who appears to be between 35 to 45 years old. The body was found laying on the ground near a vehicle that was parked just off the road.

Officials say there was no identification on the body and there were no obvious signs of trauma or cause of death at the initial investigation of the body.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.

