Lawmakers propose Ohio not eliminate front license plates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two Republican state senators have introduced legislation seeking to keep a requirement that Ohio drivers have front license plates on their vehicles, along with the ones on the back.

The requirement for a front plate is set to be eliminated July 1, 2020, under the state transportation budget approved earlier this year.

About 15 county sheriffs and police officers joined Sens. Joe Uecker, of Clermont County, and Jay Hottinger, of Newark, at a Monday news conference announcing a bill intended to continue requiring both license plates. They say the front plate is a valuable tool in solving and preventing crimes.

Jason Pappas, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, says removing it makes it tougher for law enforcement to identify and catch people committing crimes.

