Ohio governor signs stopgap budget measure

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Statehouse building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a stopgap measure to continue state funding after state lawmakers failed to meet a statutory deadline this weekend for agreement on a two-year operating budget for Ohio.

The House approved the 17-day interim budget Sunday night after the Ohio Senate approved it late Saturday. Sunday was the deadline to approve the two-year budget. Legislative leaders say they hope it won’t take until July 17 to reach agreement on a biennial budget.

Some differences dividing chambers have included taxes, health care and school funding.

A joint House-Senate committee has been working through differences in the $69 billion spending bill. A final proposal must be approved in up-or-down votes by both chambers.

The House on Sunday also approved a 30-day extension for Ohio’s insurance fund for injured workers.

