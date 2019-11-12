LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement, community remember Det. Jorge Del Rio

News

by: Paul Rodzinka

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and the community at large are preparing to say goodbye to Detective Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

The funeral service is being held at University of Dayton Arena and is expected to run from noon to 2 pm. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will begin following the service.

Law Enforcement agencies from across the region attended services for Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Cincinnati State Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Covington Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Clay Township (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Brookville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Columbus Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    West Jefferson Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Phillipsburg Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Garrison Flag (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    UD Arena (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Dayton Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Centerville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Greenville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Athens Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Union City Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

The procession route is as follows: 

  • From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street
  • Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street  
  • Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street  
  • Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street 
  • Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street 
  • Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue 
  • Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street 
  • Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street 
  • Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)
  • Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)
  • Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude 

The 55-year-old detective died three days after being shot while working with a drug task force. He was a 30-year police veteran.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says the task force recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons. Three men charged in Del Rio’s death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.

2 NEWS will broadcast the service live on WDTN. You can watch both the service and the procession live on WDTN.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com