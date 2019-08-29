Kisling, Nestico & Redick gives out free backpacks and school supplies

They will be giving out the backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis, until they run out.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With students headed back to school, some parents may need assistance in providing school supplies.

Law Firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick is giving out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies across Ohio.

In Poland, 40 backpacks are being handed out to those who may be in need.

“We’re just trying to relieve a little bit of the burden and help them pay for some of the supplies,” said Michael Maillis, a partner at the firm.

Maillis said they do this every year as a way of giving back.

Each backpack is filled with things such as notebooks, pencils, folders and more.