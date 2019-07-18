Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate and Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named to the 2019 preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The award annually is given to college football’s most outstanding receiver.



Last season, Bowden broke the school record for most receptions (67) by a sophomore in school history. He led the Wildcats in catches, receiving yards (745) and touchdown receptions (five) and hauled in the most catches in a season since current NFL star Randall Cobb caught 84 passes in 2010.



The junior recently was named to Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second-Team as a receiver and Third-Team as a return specialist. In 2018, he had seven games with at least five receptions, including a career-best 13 for 166 yards in a last-second victory at Missouri in which he also returned a punt for a score to spark the Cats.

In the regular-season finale against rival Louisville, he caught six passes for 86 yards and a pair of scores and followed that up with five receptions for 84 yards and a punt return for a touchdown in a win over Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.



Bowden enters 2019 needing just 45 receiving yards to become the 30th player in school history to reach 1,000 for their career. With 16 more receptions, he would become the 17th UK player to have 100 career catches.



The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced on December 12, 2019.



COURTESY: KENTUCKY SPORTS INFORMATION